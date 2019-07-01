Thomas ‘Tommy’ O’ Sullivan, Tournonough, Gneeveguilla and Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. House Private Please.
Latest News
11,000 patients waiting for appointments at UHK
There are 11,000 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.That's according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Ardfert
Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Ardfert on Friday.A woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced...
Latest Sports
Kerry Lady Wins AFL Euro Cup
Kerry’s Laura Flannery and The Irish Banshees have won the AFL Euro Cup in Sweden.The Dingle lady and her team-mates defeated England in the...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 3rd July Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Semi-Finals (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic ...
Kerry Golf News & Results
WatervilleTuesday 25th June 2019 Sponsor: Lucy Tyrell 1st Esther McAuliffe (22) 36 points 2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick...