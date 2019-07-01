Thomas ‘Tommy’ O’ Sullivan, Tournonough, Gneeveguilla and Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. House Private Please.

