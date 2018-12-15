Thomas (Tommy) O’ Connor, Coolbane, Killorglin

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm on Sunday evening to St. James Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin.