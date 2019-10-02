Thomas ‘Tommy’ Leahy, Camp, Ballyseedy, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Oct 3rd) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.