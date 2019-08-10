Thomas Tom Walsh, Moanmore, Limerick Road, Castleisland and formerly of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening (Aug,11th) from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Stephen’s and John’s Church, Castleisland. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Aug, 12th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit. U.H.K. c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland, House Private please.