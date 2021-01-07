Thomas A (Tom/Tony) Leen

7134 Valley Avenue Philadelphia, PA19128 and formerly of Upper Castle Street, Tralee.

Private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday January 9th 2021 for family and close friends only. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.youtube.com/channel/UCVczVeKakHO3trMY7MYCe3w?view at 3 PM (GMT)

Predeceased by his siblings, Billy, Dermot, Paddy and Josephine. Beloved husband of Carmel (née Codd) and dear father of Tommy, Larry, Teresa and Mary.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grand children, sister-in-law Anne, son-in-law Dean, daughter-in-law Kathleen and Leen nieces and nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions, the service will be private for family and close friends only.

