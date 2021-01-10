Thomas (Tom) O’ Connell

Beheenaugh Knocknagoshel.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family.

A Private Family Requiem Mass will take place for Tom on Monday 11th January at 11.30 AM in St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel followed by Interment in Reilig Íde Naofa Cemetery Abbeyfeale.

House Private Please.

Live streaming of Tom’s Requiem Mass will be available on St. Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel Facebook Page.

