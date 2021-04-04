Thomas (Tom) O Brien

of Boheroe,Abbeydorney, Tralee

for Thomas (Tom) O Brien

A private family funeral will take place for Tom with the Requiem Mass live-streamed on the Abbeydorney Diocese of Kerry website on Tuesday morning at 11 o’ clock in St. Bernards Church Abbeydorney followed by burial in Kilfeighney Cemerery Lixnaw. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway

