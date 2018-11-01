Thomas ‘Tom’ Maguire, Redfield, Lixnaw & formerly of Gaulstrimsland, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Reposing at his home in Lixnaw tomorrow Friday (Nov 2nd) from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Stroke Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Lawlor’s Funeral Directors.
David Clifford Wins Football All Star In Debut Year As Kerry Senior
David Clifford is the sole Kerry player to receive a 2018 GAA/GPA Football All Star.The Fossa man is named at right corner forward...
New Coaching & Academy Coordinator For Kerry Ladies Football
Rory Kilgallen of John Mitchels has been appointed to the newly created role of Coaching and Academy Coordinator for Ladies Football in Kerry.In the...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERNorth London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will meet in the E-F-L Cup quarter finals.The Gunners earned their place in the last-8 with a...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR WOMENS DIV 1 St Josephs 63 St Marys 46LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS KCYMS 80 St Marys 42FIXTURESLEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS TK Bobcats v...
