Thomas (Tom) Lyons, Ballyline, Ballylongford. A private family Funeral will take place for Tom, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Wednesday morning at 11a.m, which will be live-streamed on O’Gormans Memorial Video Services Facebook page, with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Kevin and Jerry, daughters Bridget and Maria, his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Esther and Mairead, son-in-law Tadhg, brothers-in-law Patsy and Fr. Anthony O’Brien, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

