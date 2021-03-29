Thomas (Tom Joe) Murphy and Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy née Horan

Thomas (Tom Joe) Murphy, Cricklewood, London and formerly of Garnagore, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy née Horan, Cricklewood, London and formerly of Moate, Co. Westmeath.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 31st March at 10:00am in the Church of the Transfiguration, Kensal Rise, London, followed by cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/CotTKR A memorial Mass for Tom Joe and Betty Murphy will be celebrated in Lixnaw at a later date.

Enquiries to Lawlors Funeral Home, Ballyduff.

