Thomas (Tom) Hayes

Ballyvolane, Cork and late of O’Connell Avenue, Listowel

Due to current Government best practice guidelines, the Funeral is for family members only. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on Wednesday November 11th at 12 noon in St. Oliver’s Church, Ballyvolane on blackpoolparish.com

The Family wish to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation.

Tom passed peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender and wonderful care of the staff of the Mercy University Hospital, I.C.U. Ward.

Dearly beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Coleman) and much loved father of John, Tommy, Edel and Marguerite, devoted granda of Ami, James, Dillon, Logan and Kieren and great granda of Skyler, brother of Johnny, Mikey and the late Andy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family at home and in the U.K., neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to the Mercy University Hospital Foundation.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****