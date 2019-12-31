Funeral to take place in Denham, Buckinghamshire at a later date.
New Captain For Kerry Senior Ladies Football Team
Anna Galvin is the new captain of the Kerry Senior Ladies football team.The Southern Gaels player takes over from Amanda Brosnan.Aishling O'Connell will be...
Tuesday Afternoon Local Basketball
There's an Academy Cup on the local scene later this week.Reporting is Padraig Harnett
People with flu symptoms asked to contact GP before attending UHK
People with flu symptoms are being asked to contact their doctor before attending University Hospital Kerry.The hospital's Emergency Department remains extremely busy today due...
65 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2019/2020 season
65 deer at Killarney National Park have already been culled for this season according to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.The department...
Kathleen Doody (née O’Malley), Stagmount, Rockchapel.
Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home Rockchapel on Wed. (Jan.1st) from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal to St. Peter's Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass will...
Ballyheigue Races Preview
The Ballyheigue Strand Horse and Pony Races are to take place tomorrow.They had to be postponed on Sunday.The first of 8 races will be...