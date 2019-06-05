Thomas ‘Tom’ Foley, Lougher, Annascaul and formerly of The Anchor Bar, Tralee and Knockanish, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR