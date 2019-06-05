Thomas ‘Tom’ Foley, Lougher, Annascaul and formerly of The Anchor Bar, Tralee and Knockanish, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.
Latest News
Women are needed to sustain the construction sector – June 5th, 2019
Darren Scully, organiser of the Construction & Machinery Show, speaks to us about how women are needed to drive diggers and dump truck in...
Medical Matters | Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder – June 5th, 2019
Dr Eamon Shanahan & Dr Navroop Johnson, consultant psychiatrist with the HSE, talk to us about Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder.
What to do if you lose your passport while abroad? – June 5th, 2019
With the summer holidays season coming into full swing, we spoke to John Courneen of SOL travel to find out what you should do...
Interiors Advice | June – June 4th, 2019
Ruth O’Grady talks about moving in with somebody who’s taste of décor is very different to your own!
The Blind Golf Association – June 4th, 2019
Paul McCormack, a retired NYPD cop who lost his sight because of dust exposure on 9/11, is in Kerry next week with the Blind...
Latest Sports
David Clifford Admits Kerry Must Improve Against Cork
Kerry's solitary All Star from 2018 says the Kingdom's second half performance against Clare wasn't up to scratch.David Clifford says the team were sloppy...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe rape lawsuit in the U-S-A against Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped.A notice of voluntary dismissal has been filed at the Nevada...
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 FinalAnnascaul Inch Utd v Killorglin Afc in Mounthawk Park at 7.00pm (extra time & pens if needed)