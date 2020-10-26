Of 17 Convent Walk Doon Rd. Ballybunion

Requiem Mass for Thomas (Tom) Falvey will take place on Tuesday the 27th at 11:00am.

Burial afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, Tralee.

Tom is predeceased by his mother, Bridie and father, Eddie. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter, Elaine, son, Tommy, sisters, Maureen, Bridget, Phil, Kitty and Martina, brothers, John and Edward, many relatives and extended circle of friends.

