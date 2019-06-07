Thomas ‘Tom’ Dineen, Ardoughter, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this Sunday (June 9th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Permission sought for distillery in former Killarney coach house
Permission is being sought for the conservation and refurbishment of a derelict 19th century coach house in Killarney as part of a craft distillery...
Cathaoirleach of Kerry to be decided at first meeting of newly elected KCC
The first meeting of the newly elected Kerry County Council will take place in Tralee today.All 33 councillors will be in attendance in County...
Commission of Public Works seeking applications for provision of cargo boat service for Skellig...
The Commission of Public Works is seeking applications for the provision of a cargo boat service for Skellig Michael.The service will operate between Portmagee...
Victory For Kerry Greyhounds At Limerick & Shelbourne Park
The evens priced That’s The Thing won race 10 at Shelbourne Park by half a length for Des Grace, in 29-24.At Limerick 5/2 favourite...
Round 2 of the Hill Climb League Goes To Dunworth
Tralee's Denis Dunworth pipped Killarney's Conor Kissane to take Round 2 of the Hill Climb League.Dunworth stopped the clock in 7.35 to win by...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Rattoo Rovers B Venue Celtic Park