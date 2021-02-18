Thomas Scannell of London and late of Skehenerin, Listowel.

Requiem Mass for Thomas Scannell, will take place on Saturday in St. Mary’s church, Listowel at 11.30am. Burial afterwards, in St. John Paul II cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Those who wish to pay their respects, can form a guard of honour as the funeral cortege departs Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Saturday morning at 10.45am, on route to St. Mary’s church, Listowel.

Family flowers only. Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

