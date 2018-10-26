Thomas O’Donnell’s West Kerry ancestors very proud of his achievements

The descendants of a West Kerry MP are very proud of his achievements of being the first person to speak Irish in Westminster.

Thomas O’Donnell began an address in the UK parliament in 1901 as Gaeilge, only to be ruled out of order.

On Wednesday, Welsh MP Liz Saville Roberts became the first MP to address the House of Commons in Gaelic in almost 120 years; she was calling for the implementation of an Irish Language Act for Northern Ireland.





Ray Walsh from Castlegregory says his grand-uncle Thomas O’Donnell was branded a leprechaun in Westminster.