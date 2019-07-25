Thomas O’Callaghan – July 24th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Dingle man Thomas O’Callaghan. Thomas is synonymous with the Dingle Races having been involved since the early 80’s in addition to being their distinctive commentator. A renowned singer; he performs some of the songs he recorded on a charity CD as well as talking about growing up in Dingle

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR