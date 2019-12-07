Thomas O’Brien, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and Peterborough, London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (Dec 8th) from 6pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

