Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11 am. Burial afterwards in The Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare
Clifford To Captain Kerry Senior Football Team
David Clifford is the new captain of the Kerry Senior football team.County champions East Kerry have nominated the Fossa forward to lead the Kingdom...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 24th January 2020 Denny Premier B 7-30 Camp Utd v QPR , Venue Mounthawk Park . Saturday 25th January...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killorglin(Men's Section)Results:1st to 5th Jan 14 Hole Stableford: 1st Place - Gary Stynes (22) 36 Points, 2nd Place - Stephen Keating (15) 33...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYThere's concern over Jordan Larmour's fitness less than a fortnight from the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.Leinster have confirmed that the versatile back...
Multiple Medals For Kerry Boxers
Limerick Cadets, Southside Boxing Academy Limerick was the venue to be for young boxers over last weekend.Tralee BC had 8 entries; taking home 4...
