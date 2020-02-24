Thomas Mulvihill, 23 Woodview Place, Tarbert and late of Kilpadogue and London.

Reposing at his residence 23 Woodview Place, Tarbert on Tuesday evening (Feb 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining new Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit of Listowel Community Hospital, or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.