Reposing at his residence 23 Woodview Place, Tarbert on Tuesday evening (Feb 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining new Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit of Listowel Community Hospital, or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Sr. Joan Mulvihill, Presentation Sisters, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Moyvane.
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 25th) from 4:30pm. Removal to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen, Co. Limerick at 6pm. Requiem Mass...
University Hospital Kerry to open 10 new beds due to high demand
University Hospital Kerry is to open 10 new beds due to high demand.Beds in the day ward will be cut as a result, going...
Killarney man pleads guilty to committing theft in Aghadoe
A Killarney man has pleaded guilty to committing theft in Aghadoe.Con Ryan of 50 Doirin Alainn, Killarney has pleaded guilty to committing theft while...
23 patients on trolleys at UHK
23 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation says 573 people are waiting for...
Thomas Mulvihill, 23 Woodview Place, Tarbert and late of Kilpadogue and London.
Reposing at his residence 23 Woodview Place, Tarbert on Tuesday evening (Feb 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert...
Latest Sports
Congress Motions To Be Discussed Tonight By Kerry GAA
Motions for the upcoming Congress will be discussed tonight at a meeting of County Committee.That meeting is on at 8 in Tralee’s Austin Stack...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville Results: Sunday 23rd February 2020 Competition: Single Stableford Sponsor. Club1st Vincent Devlin (9) 39pts 2nd Paul Sheehan (6) 39pts 3rd Eoin O'Sullivan (8) 39ptsKenmareMen's Results.1st. Michael...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday 24th February 2020 Denny Youth League 8-00 Killarney Celtic v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Celtic Park .