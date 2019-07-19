Thomas Madden, Lower Kilgarvan, Ballylongford

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford on Sunday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, C/o Lynch’s Funeral Home.
GOLFTwo bogeys on his back-nine saw Shane Lowry finish with a second round 67 at the Open Championship in Portrush.The Offaly golfer ends...
The Glorious, Majestic Sound of the Land: Yodelling – July 19th, 2019
The Sursee Yodel Club will perform in Ballyheigue during mass tomorrow night at 8 and in the community centre afterwards. They’ll also sing in...
Saluting Neil Armstrong – July 19th, 2019
In April 1997, 10,000 people gathered in Tralee to welcome the first man on the moon. Neil Armstrong officially opened the space exhibition taking...
We’re Showing our Support for our Club Captain – July 19th, 2019
Cordal GAA chair Maurice Costello explains why they are not playing their county league game against Castlegregory tomorrow evening. Castlegregory issued this statement: “We...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium withdraws support from Rose of Tralee following online threats
The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee has confirmed that it's to withdraw financial support from the 2019 Rose of Tralee Festival.They say the decision...
Kerry Hurlers In U20 Hurling Quarter Final Tomorrow
The Kerry Under 20 hurlers are in All Ireland B Quarter final action on Saturday.They take on Meath in Semple Stadium, Thurles from 1pm
Kerry DL Team Learn Opponents For Mark Farren Cup Quarter Final
Kerry DL will host Galway United in the quarter final of the SSE Airtricity League U17 Mark Farren Cup.Fixtures set to be played on...