Thomas Madden, Lower Kilgarvan, Ballylongford

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford on Sunday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, C/o Lynch’s Funeral Home.

