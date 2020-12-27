Thomas Kelly Senior.

Thomas Kelly Snr., 29, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Lisroe, Duagh.

A private family funeral will take place for Thomas, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11.30am, which will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Listowel.

Family Information:-

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridie and daughter Eileen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Valerie, son Tommy, daughters Martina and Christina, grandchildren Shannon, Eire, Molly, Shane and Kelli, brother Mike, sisters Maureen, Esther and Breda, brothers-in-law Jim, Patrick, William and Seán, sisters-in-law Kitty, Eileen and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

