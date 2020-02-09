Thomas Kelly, Barraduff Village, Headford, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and Belfast

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Remains arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff on Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Private Cremation will follow. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Araglen House, Boherbue, Co. Cork. Enquiries to Murphy’s Funeral Directors, Barraduff.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR