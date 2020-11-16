Thomas Joseph Spillane

Springwell Gardens and formerly of Annagh, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Thomas with the Requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Wednesday in St Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, streamed on www.stjohns.ie Facebook page, followed by interment in Aghadoe Cemetery Killarney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Féileacháin, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved son go Dermot F & Margaret and dearest brother of Margaret, Helen, Dominic, Eoin, Dermot, Therese, Eamonn, Kate, Maire, Una, Brid and the late baby Michael.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

