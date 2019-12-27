Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 4:00 pm to 5:45 pm. Removal at 5:45 pm to Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul to arrive at 6:30 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11 o’ clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.
Latest News
St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Blitz Update
The 50th annual St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Blitz.Liz Galwey reports(photo-Basketball Ireland President Theresa Walsh visited St. John's Hall to watch the Junior National Schoolgirls...
Strict visiting restrictions in place at University Hospital Kerry
Strict visiting restrictions are in place at University Hospital Kerry.They have been introduced due to a high volume of patients in the hospital, who...
Proposal to develop the late Con Houlihan’s home into heritage centre
It's proposed to develop the home of the late Con Houlihan into a heritage centre.Castleisland Chamber Alliance recently held a meeting about buying and...
Pat (Pa) Clifford, 57 Iveragh Park, Killorglin
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem...
Kerry Winner Of Kingdom Cup
There's been a Kerry winner of the Kingdom Cup at the Tralee coursing meeting.Honours have gone to Catch Kazuri for Denis Leen of Ballymac.James...
Latest Sports
St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Blitz Update
The 50th annual St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Blitz.Liz Galwey reports(photo-Basketball Ireland President Theresa Walsh visited St. John's Hall to watch the Junior National Schoolgirls...
Kerry Winner Of Kingdom Cup
There's been a Kerry winner of the Kingdom Cup at the Tralee coursing meeting.Honours have gone to Catch Kazuri for Denis Leen of Ballymac.James...
U-13 Girls Victory For St Brendan’s Park
13 Girls Division 1 Park 2-0 Ballyheigue Aoife Begley and Kaja Huserova