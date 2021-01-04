Thomás Egan, Pike St Dromcollogher Co Limerick.

Died at his residence peacefully on Sunday January 3rd 2021, in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his son John, daughter in law Julia, granddaughters Lucy, Katie and Emily, brother Jerry, sister Mary, nephews nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. RIP.

Thomás’ funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday at 12 noon, for requiem mass at 12.30pm in St Bartholomews Church, Dromcollogher. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312.

