Thomas Doody, 46 Caisleán Mór, Castleisland & Moanmore, Limerick Road, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 17th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.