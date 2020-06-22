Thomas Dee, Well St., Ballylongford.

Thomas’ remains will be removed from his residence for private & immediate family funeral mass in St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Wednesday at 1pm. Cremation afterwards in the Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Donations if desired to the Family Resource Centre, Listowel or c/o Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Ballylongford. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date which family & friends can attend. The Dee family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding support and co-operation at this difficult time.

