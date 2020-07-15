Thomas Clifford, Caragh Bridge, Dooks, Glenbeigh

Died peacefully at his home in Glenbeigh on Tuesday, July 14th. Predeceased by his daughter Pauline. Will be so sadly missed by his devoted wife Peggy, his five sons, Denis, Gerry, Tony, Kevin and Graham, his daughters-in-law Imelda, Lorraine, Nachele, Sandra and Catherine and his 13 doting grandchildren.

Removal from his residence this Thursday morning at 10.35am for funeral mass at 11am in St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh, with burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Funeral at all stages will be PRIVATE for family only.

Enquiries to Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh.

