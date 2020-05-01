Third person passes away following deaths earlier this week in Offaly hostel

A man in his early twenties who was in a critical condition at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has died.

Two women died earlier this week, including 19-year-old Amy Mannix from Lixnaw, after they were found at a hostel in Tullamore, County Offaly.

A fourth person – a man in his early thirties – who had been receiving medical attention at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, has been released from medical care.

Gardaí in Tullamore investigating the unexplained deaths have carried out searches at locations in Tullamore and Portarlington, Co. Laois.

A garda investigation is underway.

