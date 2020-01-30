Third Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 30th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Radio Kerry’s first election debate took place on Kerry Today last Friday. The second was held on the TalkAbout programme on Tuesday last. This is the third debate. Taking part today were John Bowler of the Irish Freedom Party, Deputy John Brassil of Fianna Fáil, Independent candidate Ted Cronin, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Independent candidate Seán O’Leary.

