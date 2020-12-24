Third of callers to Samaritans in Kerry worried about spending Christmas without family

A third of callers to the Samaritans in Kerry are distressed about not being able to spend Christmas with their families.

During 2020, Samaritans in Kerry received 18,700 calls.

Publicity officer in Kerry, Michael Bermingham says some of the main reasons people called were loneliness and isolation.

He says this was made worse due to curtailed supports and the lack of human contact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Bermingham says their phonelines will remain open throughout Christmas.

He says this year is proving very difficult for people, especially those who can’t reconnect with their families:

The Samaritans can be contacted 365 days a year for free on 116123 or by emailing [email protected]