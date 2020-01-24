Third annual Killarney Economic Conference takes place today

Economic, civic and political leaders from Ireland, the UK and Europe will gather today for the third annual Killarney Economic Conference.

Among the speakers at the event at the Brehon Hotel are former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, and former First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones.

Brexit is once again on the agenda, with discussions based on its impact on Northern Ireland, and Ireland’s economic and diplomatic relationship with Germany post Brexit.

Other topics include sustainable rural development and protecting the family business in a changing economy.