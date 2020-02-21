Think Before You Flush campaign to be launched in Tralee

The Think Before You Flush campaign will be launched in Tralee tomorrow.

It is one of six towns selected for the programme this year.

Everyday, thousands of wet wipes, sanitary products, cotton buds and other unsuitable items are flushed down toilets and this campaign aims to make people aware of the issues this can cause.

The launch, which is open to everyone, will take place at Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre from 11.30am to 1pm tomorrow. (Saturday 22nd Feb).

Elaine Doyle from Clean Coasts says unsuitable items that are flushed down toilets can often end up on our beaches: