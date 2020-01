Gardaí are warning the public about a group of people who’re attempting to steal from worshippers attending Mass in Tralee.

According to Garda Dan Dillion, a small number of these attempted robberies from handbags have been reported, and they’re following a definite line of enquiry.

Those responsible are targetting vulnerable people attending ceremonies or calling in to the church to say a prayer.

He appealed to anyone who sees this behaviour, to contact the Gardaí immediately: