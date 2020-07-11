Therese Condon (nee Hurley) of Corrigatee, Killowen, Kenmare and formerly of the Wander Inn, Kenmare

A private family funeral will take place for Therese. Requiem Mass for Therese Condon nee Hurley will take place in Holy Cross Church Kenmare on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Kenmare. Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com

Peacefully and in the kind care of the staff of Bantry Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her son Pat, daughter Kathleen (Ka), son-in-law John F., grandchildren Tom, Karen, Abby and Seán, sisters Nuala, Agnes, Nancy and brother Jerry, nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

