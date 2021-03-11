The death has occurred of Nora O’Connor (née Raftery) 11, Scarteen Park, Kenmare, and formerly of Letterfinnish, Sneem.

Nora, who was in her 95th year, died peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband, John, great-granddaughter Karly and great-grandson, Caiden. Sadly missed by her children Eugene, Noreen, Anne, Simon, Declan, Sheila, Caroline, Pat & Alan, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Mary and Teresa, 41 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings – with only 10 people present in Church – a private family funeral will take place for Nora.

Requiem Mass on Friday (March 12th) at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com Mass (livestreaming)- followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.

Please use the “Condolences” option below to express your sympathy to Nora’s family.

Family flowers only. House private please. Nora’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

