Theresa ‘Tess’ Reil née O’Neill, Foxfort, Causeway and formerly of Ardagh, Causeway.

A private family funeral will take place for Tess with requiem mass live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/ on Friday at 11am in St. John’s Church, Causeway, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Causeway.

