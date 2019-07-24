Theresa O’Sullivan nee McCaffrey, Spa Road, Tralee and formerly of Glasgow, Scotland and Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Bouncy Castles – July 24th, 2019
There are calls on Irish insurance companies to cover the adventure and leisure sector after a UK provider pulled out of the Irish market...
Exorbitant rise in the cost of cars – July 24th, 2019
Tom Cullen, SIMI, says there’s an exorbitant rise in the cost of cars
Works underway to tackle overflow of wastewater which may have affected the bathing water...
Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working in partnership to respond to the overflow problem at the Village Green Pump Station. Waterville councillor...
Dumping domestic rubbish in Rossbeigh Beach – July 24th, 2019
Tom, not his real name, is calling on more to be done to find and prosecute illegal dumpers after seeing a woman driving a...
The Global Village – July 23rd, 2019
This week`s eclectic mix includes a tribute to the late New Orleans Legend Art Neville and some deep Blues from James Cotton.
County Minor Football Championship Quarter Final Draw
The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Keane's Supervalu County Minor Football Championship.The first named teams have home advantage:Kenmare District face...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERIreland are out of the Under 19 European Championship.Defending champions Portugal enjoyed a 4-nil win over Tom Mohan's side to reach the final once...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
CRICKETIreland have made an incredible start to their historic first test against England at Lords.They've bowled the World Champions out for 85 from less...