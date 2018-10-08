Theresa O Sullivan nee Kelliher, Mountain Close, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Lohercannon, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at the residence of her daughter Martina Guerin, Lisanearla, Listellick, Tralee on Tuesday from 4 to 7pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O clock in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR