There’s currently no strain on ICU and critical care beds at University Hospital Kerry

There is currently no strain on ICU and critical care beds at University Hospital Kerry.

Clinical Director at UHK, Dr Niamh Feely says as of this morning there were critical care and ICU beds available, however, she adds that it’s an evolving situation.

Recently UHK has experienced an increase in the number of patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms.

Between 30 and 40 staff at the Tralee-based hospital are also currently unable to work as they have COVID-19 or are close contacts; over 1,000 staff are employed at UHK, so only a small percentage of staff are impacted.

Dr Niamh Feely says while UHK currently has capacity, systems are also in place to ensure critical care can be provided to everyone if that changes: