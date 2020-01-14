Thefts and burglaries in Kerry continue to rise

The number of thefts and burglaries in Kerry continues to rise.

That’s according to figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, which detailed the number of offences detected by gardaí in Kerry over the past three years.

Thefts are grouped in four categories: theft of a vehicle; theft from a vehicle; theft from a shop; and theft of property.

All four categories of theft experienced a rise over 2018’s figure and most of 2017’s.

There were 41 unauthorised takings of a vehicle last year, up 46% on 2018, while thefts from vehicles were up 26% at 125.

The remaining categories were both up 8%, with over 500 thefts from shops and over 300 of other property reported to gardaí.

There was a 1% increase in the detection of burglaries, up to 254 offences.