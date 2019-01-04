The King of All Birds is a feature length documentary about the strong Wren tradition in Dingle, Co. Kerry. The tradition of the Wren is one where locals dress up, parade through the town and play music on the Day of the Wren, the 26th December. The participants, mostly men, young and old, visit the local pubs and bars to play music for the customers and raise money for charity. Produced by Murt Mulcahy.

