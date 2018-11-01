That’s Jazz – October 31st, 2018

Power gone to 1,300 customers in Dingle
Over 1,200 customers are without electricity in West Kerry.The fault occurred just at 8.25 this morning in Dingle.ESB Networks says it's working to repair...
Busy Hallowe’en night for emergency services
Emergency services across the country had a demanding night with Hallowe'en related call outs.Fire control services says it was very busy in Kerry, particularly...
Overcrowding at University Hospital Kerry reaches record highs
Overcrowding at University Hospital Kerry has reached record highs.That's according to the latest monthly statistics from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation. 2018 was...
Cyril Harrington – October 31st, 2018
On In Conversation with Joe McGill this week is Cyril Harrington talking about is new book 'Dingle's Tall Stones with Short Stories'.
Little Blue Heroes
6-year old Adam Roche from Tralee became an Honorary Garda for the day yesterday.