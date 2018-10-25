That’s Jazz – October 24th, 2018

This week’s That’s Jazz includes the singing of Chet Baker and Paula Santoro, Glenn Miller’s AEF band and Earl Hines’s Grand Terrace band, also anniversaries for McCoy Tyner and Ronnie Scott, new music from Donny McCaslin and Kristjan Randalu, and other Cork Jazz Festival artists in Maria Schneider and China Moses.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2310_jazz.mp3