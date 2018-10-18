That’s Jazz – October 10th, 2018

This edition of That’s Jazz includes the voices of Fats Waller and Cormac Kenevey, anniversaries for arrangers Thad Jones and Gary McFarland, new music from Roller Trio and Wolfgang Muthspiel, plus a couple of his fellow guitarists, Barney Kessel and Howard Alden

