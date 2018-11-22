That’s Jazz – November 22nd, 2018

This week’s That’s Jazz includes Bessie Smith and Scott Joplin, anniversaries for Wild Bill Davis and Joe Lovano, new archive releases from Fats Waller and Randy Brecker, and a couple of tracks by George Russell
Suspended sentence for man who assaulted Gardai in Killarney
A man who assaulted three Gardai in Killarney has been given a suspended sentence.Diarmuid O'Leary who gave an address of Sheila's Hostel, Wellington...
Plans for N69 upgrades from Coolnaleen Cross to Mountcoal to go out to tender...
Plans for the upgrade of part of the N69 between Listowel and Tralee are to go out to tender soon.There have been calls for...
Kerry Minister hits back at opposition claims of political interference in sports grants
Kerry's Minister has hit back at opposition claims of political interference in the sports grants process.Brendan Griffin was speaking after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál...
Former Republic of Ireland Manager on Who Might Succeed Martin O’Neill – November 22nd,...
Eoin Hand gave his thoughts on the announcement that Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane are stepping down from their roles.
Why are Wealthy Golf Clubs Applying for Funding Aimed at Disadvantaged Areas? – November...
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised the issue of ministers lobbying for grants for golf clubs in their constituencies. Minister of State for Tourism...
Kerry Footballer Fined After Assaulting Gardaí – November 22nd, 2018
Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has avoided jail after assaulting two gardaí. The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin had pleaded guilty at Tralee District Court to assaulting...