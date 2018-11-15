This week’s That’s Jazz includes Billie Holiday and Christopher Hollyday, Stan Kenton and Count Basie, anniversaries for John Coltrane and Sheila Jordan, new music from Stefon Harris and Antonio Sanchez, and a couple of pairs of different versions of the same songs.
Three men arrested in Killarney on suspicion of money-laundering
The arrests of three men on suspicion of money-laundering are connected to one of the largest garda operations ever conducted in Kerry. The...
CAB arrest three men in Kerry
The Criminal Assets Bureau has arrested three men in Kerry as part of an operation targetting money laundering.The three suspects - who are all...
Grandfather found not guilty of assaulting another grandfather in Kerry town
A grandfather has been found not guilty of assaulting another grandfather in a Kerry town.The accused had pleaded not guilty to one count of...
Declan Downey – November 14th, 2018
On In Conversation this week, joining Joe McGill is Tarbert native Declan Downey who is a lecturer in legal and diplomatic history in UCD....
That’s Jazz – November 14th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes Billie Holiday and Christopher Hollyday, Stan Kenton and Count Basie, anniversaries for John Coltrane and Sheila Jordan, new music...
Living with the Noise and Shadow Flicker of a Wind Turbine – November 15th,...
Continuing Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he brought you his interview with Caroline Cooke from Barna, Scartaglen. Caroline lives right next to a...