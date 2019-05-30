That’s Jazz – May 29th, 2019

This week’s That’s Jazz includes the voices of Joe Williams and Peggy Lee, anniversaries for Jimmy Smith and Gerry Mulligan, a couple of tunes written by Ray Charles, and a couple of tracks of Dizzy Gillespie.
Religious order sells Beaufort farm for almost €2 million
A religious order has sold a Beaufort farm at auction for almost €2 million.The auction, hosted by agent Tom Spillane, took place this afternoon...
Kerry County Council awaiting legislation in relation to new arrangements on short-term letting
Kerry County Council says it's awaiting legislation from the Department of Housing in relation to new arrangements on short-term letting.A new amendment to the...
Students in a Tralee college honoured last evening
Students in a Tralee college were honoured last evening.The Kerry College of Further Education (KCFE) hosted their second annual awards ceremony, where over 50...
Road Safety Campaign Aimed at Tourists – May 30th, 2019
The new campaign is aimed at tourists travelling on the Wild Atlantic Way. Road safety officer with Mayo County Council, Noel Gibbons spoke to...
Kerry County Council Power Struggle – May 30th, 2019
Which political parties will take control over Kerry County Council and get to decide who’ll become the local authority’s cathaoirligh over the next five...
Bird’s Eye View – May 30th, 2019
Frank King joins Jerry to answer your questions on birdlife and to share his knowledge in his ever witty, informed and sparkling manner.